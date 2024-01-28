The Linky meter sends a lot of information about you, but it is possible to deactivate this important option

It is possible to easily check the data sent by the Linky meter, or even prevent detailed data on your electricity consumption from being sent.

Are you wondering what the Linky meter really knows about you and your electricity consumption? Please note that a lot of information can be collected by this small green device and sent to Enedis, the manager of the public electricity distribution network. The CNIL recalls on its website the measures taken concerning the dissemination of information from your Linky meter, in accordance with a decree passed in 2017, 2017-948 dated May 10, 2017.

By default, the Linky meter records and transmits information on the daily energy consumption of your household. This functionality allows users to monitor their daily consumption via a secure online customer area, in accordance with current regulations. This is the rule and the consumer does not have the possibility of deactivating the transmission of this information.

However, this is not the case for more detailed information, what we call “fine” consumption data. By this term, Enedis refers to the collection of consumption data such as hourly or half-hourly readings. They offer a much more detailed overview of your energy consumption and can help provide you with targeted offers, closer to your needs. However, this information is only collected and sent to third-party partners if you explicitly consent, recalls the CNIL. Without your consent, this detailed data is not transmitted.

How do you know if your Linky meter provides and communicates such data? It's easy, there are options to control and even disable some of these data transmissions. From your online customer area, you can activate or deactivate the collection of this detailed data. Additionally, you have the option to delete information already recorded and choose whether this information can be shared with third parties, such as energy providers, for commercial purposes.

Regarding data security, it is important to note that the data transmitted by Linky meters is encrypted and does not contain directly identifying information. In addition, the meter does not distinguish between individual devices, but only measures the overall consumption of the household. For example, it is impossible for Enedis or an energy supplier to know whether your consumption comes more from your electric heating, your hob, your oven, your washing machine or even your television.

You can access your consumption information via your secure customer area on the Enedis website but also manage access to your data or modify your preferences at any time. To do this, you will simply need to create an account and enter your ID number. This takes two forms, the Delivery Point (PDL) number or the Measured Reference Point (PRM). Either one is required to manage these settings. Good news, they are directly available on your electricity bill or directly on your connected device by scrolling through the information on the digital screen of your Linky meter.