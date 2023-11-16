The Lidl Monsieur Cuisine robot will soon be back and it will be 100% refunded on one condition!

Lidl announces the return of its Lidl Monsieur Cuisine Smart robot to stores and will offer 100% refund on one condition.

Lidl's famous multifunction robot, the Monsieur Cuisine Smart, has won over many Lidl customers. Good news if you're looking for it, it's soon back in the brand's 1,600 supermarkets. This versatile kitchen companion makes everyday meal preparation easy, offering a variety of functions such as steaming, kneading, mixing, chopping, pureeing, emulsifying, crushing ice, and even the weighing. Surprise, Lidl has announced an exceptional offer for the end of the year with a promotion lasting one week, from December 4 to 11 only!

The Monsieur Cuisine Smart robot also benefits from new features for its big return to stores. It features a more responsive and larger 8-inch screen, a new ergonomic handle for easy one-handed use, 1000W power to work up to 1kg of flour, video-guided cooking and multiple accessories. Mixing bowl, lid, blade, mixer, spatula, cooking basket or even a steam cooking set with lid and flat basket are available. A new cutting disc called “Food Processor” is also making its appearance and is sold for 29 euros.

New features promised by Lidl include adaptation and personalization of recipes and automatic programs such as egg cooking, smoothies, sous vide cooking, fermentation, simmering and cleaning. The robot also offers wifi connectivity for free monthly recipe updates with an activated user account and 600 pre-installed recipes.

100,000 devices will be sold from December 4 to 11, 2023 by Lidl. One week, not one more and the robots promise to tear themselves away as the end-of-year holidays approach. Lidl has announced an exceptional promotional operation via gift vouchers. For the purchase of this multifunctional robot at a price of 360 euros, and upon presentation of the Lidl Plus loyalty app, customers who have purchased a Monsieur Cuisine Smart robot will receive each month for 12 months, from January 2024, a Lidl Plus coupon worth 30 euros.

This coupon can be used without a minimum purchase, thus allowing the robot to be fully reimbursed over the months, via 12 vouchers of 30 euros. That’s 360 euros in total, the equivalent of the value of the robot. This coupon can be used on all their in-store purchases, ensuring the robot is fully reimbursed. In other words, it will be fully refunded if you then shop at Lidl with these precious coupons!