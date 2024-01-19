The left stunned by Attal's arrival in Matignon: "He's good!"

Gabriel Attal had his first question session with the government in the Assembly on Tuesday. Several left-wing deputies, who were waiting for him at the turn, were diverted.

“I’m going to hit him,” snarled a left-wing group president to BFMTV, a few moments before the start of the first question session to the Attal government, Tuesday January 16. Opposition parliamentarians were eager to do battle with the new Prime Minister and his team. But some remained unsatisfied and had to admit that they had not been able to destabilize Gabriel Attal.

“He’s good,” the left-wing deputies must have recognized as they left the chamber. The president of the environmentalists, Cyrielle Chatelain, who addressed a question to the Prime Minister during the session, admits that she "did not win the match". “We’ll have to get used to a new personality,” she notes. "Élisabeth Borne answered the questions, not Gabriel Attal. He doesn't take the trouble to answer, he finds the right point to type."

The socialists, in particular, dreamed of tormenting this new head of government, from their ranks and now Macron's right-hand man. But they left cooled and with the impression of having taken it for themselves. One of them explains to BFMTV: "Macronist ministers from the left are always harsher with socialist deputies. We are their guilty conscience."