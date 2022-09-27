The Last of Us series: the first trailer unveiled, when on HBO?

THE LAST OF US SERIES. On the occasion of The Last of Us Day, HBO has lifted the veil on a proper trailer for the series adapted from the Naughty Dog video game. When is the series scheduled to release?

[Updated September 27, 2022 at 10:41 a.m.] To celebrate the Last of Us Day with great fanfare, the American channel HBO unveiled a trailer of nearly two minutes for its series The Last of Us adapted from Naughty's video game Dog appreciated by both players and critics. In this trailer, we can (re)discover the heavy atmosphere of these post-apocalyptic United States where humans are fighting against the cordiceps epidemic which transforms them into infected on the lookout for the slightest sound. In the video game The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) discovers that a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) could be the key to not only surviving the epidemic but also ending it. Together, they will go on an extremely dangerous quest across the country. The trailer for The Last of Us series, which we invite you to discover below in original version, is marked by several shots and sequences that are very reminiscent of video games, an opportunity to remind you that the series wishes to be part of the not of the video game but also that Neil Druckmann, creative director and screenwriter of the game, co-created the series with Craig Mazin. Regarding the release date of the series, HBO did not reveal more details apart from a vague 2023. Given that communication is accelerating around the series, we can however expect a release date rather early 2023.

Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog, the creator studio of The Last of Us video game, spoke on June 9, 2022 during the broadcast of the Summer Game Fest conference to give some news on future releases around the license. and in particular the future HBO series. He announced there that the filming of the series, carried by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the main roles of Joel and Ellie, ended on June 10. Enough to confirm that the output would come out rather at the beginning of next year.

Other big news, we learned during this speech that Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who lent their voices to the characters of Joel and Ellie in the two video game episodes of The Last of Us, would also be there. Their roles, however, have not been disclosed at this stage, but Neil Druckmann, who directed one of the episodes of the series, promises that these are not silly appearances in the blink of an eye but real roles in which the two actors lived up to their fame. Last information released from the Summer Game Fest, an official image in which we can see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Check it out below.

The adaptation of The Last of Us is one of HBO's ambitious future projects in the United States. The casting of the Joel/Ellie duo, main characters of The Last of Us video games, is official and consists of Pedro Pascal on one side and Bella Ramsey on the other. Known in particular for the role of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and the Mandalorian in Disney's Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal will play the role of Joel in the series The Last of Us. He will be accompanied in the role of Ellie by Bella Ramsey best known for her portrayal of Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones.

The Last of Us is a diptych of video games developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for Sony Playstation consoles. Twenty years after the explosion of a pandemic, we embody Joel, a seasoned survivor marked by heavy trauma, who is entrusted with an important mission: to escort a young woman, Ellie, out of a quarantine zone. and cross the United States to hope to find a cure. Together, they will have to rely on each other to survive in a world where humans and infected represent constant dangers.

The Last of Us series is to be broadcast on the American cable channel HBO. Craig Mazin, creator and writer of the Chernobyl series, and Neil Druckmann, creative director and co-writer of The Last of Us games, will serve as executive producers and writers for the series. On the production side, HBO hired Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov to shoot the pilot episode of the series. His second feature film, Une Grande Fille, won the Best Director Award in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. For now, the series The Last of Us does not yet have a release date. broadcast on HBO.