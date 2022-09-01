The Last of Us Part I: Hit Remake or Scam? The press tests

The Last of Us part I invites us to dive back into the first The Last of Us on Playstation 5 in a version completely rebuilt for the occasion. And the press seems conquered. We will explain everything to you.

[Updated September 1, 2022 at 10:40 a.m.] Sony and Naughty Dog are giving us a new remake this fall with the arrival of The Last of Us Part I. Updated graphics, facial animations and refilmed performances , more modern gameplay... Here are the promises of this new release which invites us to rediscover one of the masterpieces of the last ten years. But there are still some questions, especially as to the relevance of such a creation, and as to its price in particular. Various questions that have been taken into account by the specialized press, which was happy to note this umpteenth creation from Sony, for our greatest pleasure. We will explain everything to you.

With a score that reaches 88/100 without batting an eyelid on Metacritic (for 64 tests), as much to tell you that The Last of Us Part 1 ranks high on the list of the best games of the year. The new recreation of Naughty Dog seems to be widely convincing, in France and across the Atlantic, thanks to its impeccable technique which sublimates an already grandiose original material. This is the opinion of our colleagues from GameBlog, who give it without flinching 10/10: "No matter how we place ourselves in the debate, The Last of Us Part 1 is a real punch. Exceptional technical performance , a remarkable revision of old-fashioned and even wobbly gameplay, a sublimated atmosphere, even more poignant cutscenes and more realistic environments than ever, this remake offers us a game that is more striking and visceral than ever."

On the side of Gamekult, questions about the relevance and the price of such a remake remain, but are counterbalanced by the accuracy of the game. And add to that the fact that The Last of Us first of the name remains on another planet compared to its successor, you will get a score of 8/10: "No, this remake was not essential. No, it does not deserve 80 € of investment, especially not from someone who already knows the game by heart Nevertheless, it is a remake which, within the limits of what it claims to be, knows perfectly well what it can bring of significance to its own experience, and does so with remarkable skill.

As for our English-speaking colleagues, the wonder remains the same, at IGN, we offer it 9/10: "Magnificent and mastered remake of one of the pillars of the Playstation pantheon, The Last of Us Part I is the best way to play or replay Naughty Dog's classic survival game. by its sequel (The Last of Us 2), the movement and AI improvements make a welcome difference to an already amazing game."

We told you a little earlier, it's at the start of the 2022 school year that Naughty Dog intends to plunge us back into the crumbling and sinister world of The Last of Us. More precisely, on September 2 at 00:00 am, directly on Playstation 5. This exclusive will be an opportunity for us to find a young Joel more real than life, and to rediscover the foundations of the universe of the famous Playstation franchise. It remains to be seen whether this umpteenth remake will have the necessary qualities to encourage a community of players relatively tired of re-releases. We are obviously crossing our fingers.

Of course, you can take advantage of the pre-order bonuses if you order the game before its release. It's the norm now. You will find in said bonuses: stimulants to facilitate your start in the game, and bonus weapon parts to progress in your arsenal.

Long awaited it was not really if we take into account the release in 2014 of the first remaster of The Last of Us for Playstation 4. But its trailer had the gift of sweeping away our doubts. The Last of Us Part I will be released on September 2 on Playstation 5, and will allow us to relive the excellent plot of the first part of one of the most important Playstation exclusive franchises. On the menu, we find a brand new graphics engine, new facial animations, ray-tracing and everything that the technical capabilities of the Playstation 5 can bring. A project that fits well into the remakes / remasters era that the video game industry, an era that we still hope to see pass fairly quickly. We leave you with the Naughty Dog teams for this 10-minute presentation:

As for the technical elements of this remake, we can clearly see Naughty Dog's intention to transcribe The Last of Us part 1 with the graphic assets of The Last of Us 2. Concretely, the graphics engine of this remake corresponds to that of The Last of Us 2, allowing to animate the characters more precisely, in their movements and in their emotions. You will also find in this remake the possibility of taking advantage of Ray-Tracing and DLSS, for superior image quality (4K) and a framerate of 60 frames per second constantly.