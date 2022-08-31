The Last of Us Part I: a stunning remake? The press tests

The first installment of The Last of Us series returns in an updated Playstation 5 version. A release that seems to have largely won the hearts of the press. We will explain everything to you.

[Updated August 31, 2022 at 5:32 p.m.] At a time when new releases are rare, when the big franchises reign supreme on the video game market, and when remakes and remasters of all kinds rain down by the dozens, difficult to believe in the success of The Last of Us Part 1. Why? Because it is once again a remake of the famous 2013 game, in other words an adventure that we all already know by heart. But it would seem that Sony and Naughty Dog have had a hollow nose in completely restoring this video game masterpiece, since the first reviews from the press have fallen and are quite rave reviews. We break it all down for you.

With a score that reaches 88/100 without batting an eyelid on Metacritic (for 64 tests), as much to tell you that The Last of Us Part 1 ranks high on the list of the best games of the year. The new recreation of Naughty Dog seems to be widely convincing, in France and across the Atlantic, thanks to its impeccable technique which sublimates an already grandiose original material. This is the opinion of our colleagues from GameBlog, who give it without flinching 10/10: "No matter how we place ourselves in the debate, The Last of Us Part 1 is a real punch. Exceptional technical performance , a remarkable overhaul of old-fashioned and even wobbly gameplay, a sublimated atmosphere, even more poignant cutscenes and more realistic environments than ever, this remake offers us a game that is more striking and visceral than ever. familiar and yet exotic from a now cult work. A next-gen game in its own right, unchanged in substance literally transcended by form, which deserves to be rediscovered sooner or later."

We told you a little earlier, it's at the start of the 2022 school year that Naughty Dog intends to plunge us back into the crumbling and sinister world of The Last of Us. More precisely, on September 2 at 00:00 am, directly on Playstation 5. This exclusive will be an opportunity for us to find a young Joel more real than life, and to rediscover the foundations of the universe of the famous Playstation franchise. It remains to be seen whether this umpteenth remake will have the necessary qualities to encourage a community of players relatively tired of re-releases. We are obviously crossing our fingers.

Of course, you can take advantage of the pre-order bonuses if you order the game before its release. It's the norm now. You will find in said bonuses: stimulants to facilitate your start in the game, and bonus weapon parts to progress in your arsenal.

Long awaited it was not really if we take into account the release in 2014 of the first remaster of The Last of Us for Playstation 4. But its trailer had the gift of sweeping away our doubts. The Last of Us Part I will be released on September 2 on Playstation 5, and will allow us to relive the excellent plot of the first part of one of the most important Playstation exclusive franchises. On the menu, we find a brand new graphics engine, new facial animations, ray-tracing and everything that the technical capabilities of the Playstation 5 can bring. A project that fits well into the remakes / remasters era that the video game industry, an era that we still hope to see pass fairly quickly. We leave you with the Naughty Dog teams for this 10-minute presentation:

As for the technical elements of this remake, we can clearly see Naughty Dog's intention to transcribe The Last of Us part 1 with the graphic assets of The Last of Us 2. Concretely, the graphics engine of this remake corresponds to that of The Last of Us 2, allowing to animate the characters more precisely, in their movements and in their emotions. You will also find in this remake the possibility of taking advantage of Ray-Tracing and DLSS, for superior image quality (4K) and a framerate of 60 frames per second constantly.