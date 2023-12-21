The key measures of the 2024 budget, definitively adopted after the rejection of the motion of censure

The 2024 budget was adopted on Thursday, December 21, following the rejection of the motion of censure tabled by left-wing groups. What are the main measures of the bill?

After the 23rd appeal to 49.3 by Elisabeth Borne and the rejection of the motion of censure filed by left-wing groups, the finance bill for the year 2024 was adopted by parliament on Thursday, December 21. Tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday, December 19, it only received 116 votes out of the 289 votes needed. Here are the key measures of the bill.

The French could pay less taxes... The flagship measure of the text is the revaluation of the tax brackets of 4.8% on income for the year 2023, declared in May 2024. An important point for monitoring inflation of these last many months. The fuel allowance of 100 euros, which was to be paid automatically in January, is subject to price conditions. This aid, intended for people who go to work by car, will be granted if fuel prices rise to 2 euros per liter and only in this case, specified Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy.

A measure concerning international sports federations was retained despite fierce opposition from senators. It provides that they should be exempt from corporate tax for their “promotion of sports practice” activities. The senators deplored "a scandalous tax gift" for Fifa (International Football Federation) which is based in Paris. The bill, however, attacks music streaming, with the creation of a new tax on platform revenues. With its 1.2%, it should bring in 18 million euros and allow the financing of the National Music Center. Consequence: Spotify withdrew from numerous projects in 2024. "Following the announcement of the implementation of a tax on music streaming in France, we regret to announce that Spotify France will stop supporting the Francofolies of La Rochelle and Printemps de Bourges from 2024", announced his boss France Antoine Monin on X (formerly Twitter), Wednesday December 20.