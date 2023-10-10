The iPhone 15 sees its price drop by more than 100 euros this Wednesday alone

The iPhone 15 may be very new, but it already has some nice little promotions. Its best price is only available this Wednesday with over 100 euros off immediately.

The iPhone 15 catches your eye but are you waiting for its price to drop? Good news has just fallen: Apple's latest smartphone is currently enjoying its best price since its release last September. Launched at a price of 959 euros here, the iPhone 15 did not take long to be affected by promotional offers, particularly from Rakuten.

By using the promo code “RAKUTEN40”, you will be able to apply an immediate reduction on the price of the iPhone 15. Valued at 40 euros, this reduction is only valid during this Wednesday, October 11, so don’t wait too long to use it!

The iPhone 15 still benefits from very good feedback from the specialist press. Tested in our columns, the phone completely won us over with its new features and its lower price. We can only recommend that you go for the latest iPhone 15 if you are looking to replace an old model.