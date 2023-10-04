The iPhone 15 is already losing almost 100 euros on this site

Released only a few weeks ago, the iPhone 15 is already benefiting from some small promotions on certain online sales sites. Its best rate allows you to save several dozen euros!

The iPhone 15 is the latest smartphone from Apple. Unveiled during a keynote conference at the beginning of September, the iPhone 15 surprised many fans in the tech sphere with its price. Apple has indeed revealed lower prices compared to the previous generation, and this did not fail to provoke a reaction! Despite these new prices, the iPhone 15 is already described as a nice evolution following the old iPhone 14.

If you want to go for the iPhone 15, you will notice that its base price is €969 with us. However, it is possible to find the phone for less by going to certain merchants! This is the case of Rueducommerce and Rakuten which are displaying the latest iPhone 15 for a few dozen euros less.

You might also be tempted to wait until Black Friday to hope to see iPhone 15 deals, but the odds are pretty low. Apple is also not offering a price reduction in its physical stores on its new iPhones. You will have to wait many more months if you plan to see promotions on the iPhone 15 in stores.