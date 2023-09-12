The iPhone 13 drops in price following the release of the iPhone 15

IPHONE 13. Now that the iPhone 15 is official, this is an opportunity for Apple to remove several products from sale and lower the price of older models. The iPhone 13 is seeing its sales prices drop at several resellers.

As was the case in previous years, Apple wasted no time in launching its new flagship. The new iPhone 13 and its different versions were available for pre-order for a few days after their reveal. Several brands now offer the Apple smartphone, but many are displayed at the recommended retail price. Do not hesitate to browse the different sites to consult the colors and storage spaces available.

We offer below some major versions of the iPhone 13, but from the 128GB version to the 1TB version, there are numerous variations in the four new models. Do not hesitate to browse the different sites to consult the different colors and versions available according to your desires and needs:

The four new iPhones - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max - are equipped with a new processor: the A15 Bionic chip, which will offer significantly more power to the new phone, with better power management. battery in particular.

The iPhone 13 also features larger batteries that Apple says will provide between 1.5 and 2.5 hours of additional use per day. This new feature is partly linked to the installation of the A15 chip. “iPhone 13 features a faster chip, faster 5G, a brighter OLED display, and the most advanced dual camera system ever in an iPhone, and with all these upgrades , the iPhone 13 has better battery life,” summarized Apple Vice President Kiann Drance during the Keynote.

The iPhone 13's cameras have also been improved. In addition to reducing the notch on the front of the smartphone, a new feature, Cinema mode, will allow users to shoot videos using the rear cameras and change the focus, with a new f/aperture. 1.6, 7 element lens, 26mm focal length. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max also feature a new 3x telephoto lens and an ultra-wide camera that enables macro photography for the first time, for photographing small objects.

On the design side, Apple wanted to focus on an elegant aesthetic, with a thinner notch. Of course, the iPhone 13 features IP68 splash protection. But it is especially on the back of the device that its appearance changes the most. In fact, the cameras are now a duo, placed diagonally.

In terms of colors, the iPhone 13 has new options, such as the creation of the pink iPhone. You can still find the usual colors which are red, midnight black, starlight white and blue. As for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, these are available in Alpine Blue, Graphite, Gold and Silver. A new color, called alpine green, was added to the catalog at the start of 2022.

Despite very disappointing sales for the iPhone 12 mini, Apple decided to try the experiment again by announcing an iPhone 13 mini. The latter has the same characteristics as its classic version, but in a smaller format, in order to be easy to store and use. It is also available in several colors, as is the case for the classic version, namely: pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red. The iPhone 13 mini is fully compatible with 5G communications networks, and benefits from iOS 15.

This is one of the many questions that Apple answered during its iPhone 13 presentation evening: there is indeed an iPhone 13 Pro and an iPhone 13 Pro Max. As with the Pro version of the 12, the iPhone 13 Pro is once again aimed at budding photographers. Better, a filter called “Cinematic Video” transposes portrait mode, until now reserved for photos, to video capture. The 3x mode also allows you to offer a wider angle, macro photography style. As for its screen, it measures between 6.1 and 6.7 inches (it all depends on whether you choose the Max option as well).

As a reminder, the iPhone 12 Pro was already an improved version, which notably had an additional photo sensor dedicated to the telephoto lens, as well as video quality of up to 60 frames per second (compared to 30 on the iPhone 12 classic and mini). The other characteristics remained generally the same as on the other versions.

Like its iPhone 12 released a year earlier, Apple is once again offering a Pro model for the iPhone 13. Compared to the classic iPhone 13, it has a smaller notch, but a larger camera module than the initial format. A big novelty in its aesthetics, the “Alpine” blue color makes its entry into the small iPhone Pro family. Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, there are new features in terms of performance, thanks to the use of an A15 Bionic chip, which notably allows greater battery life. New technology still in use, ProMotion makes its debut in the iPhone 13 Pro. This, used by the iPad, invites greater screen brightness.

Regarding size, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, compared to 6.7 inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is especially the camera of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max that will interest enthusiasts. Thanks to a telephoto lens with 3x zoom, it is now possible to capture photos in macro mode. In addition, it benefits from new settings on the camera, to make your portraits more and more professional.

Price-wise, it costs €809 to acquire the iPhone 13 mini, and €909 for the iPhone 13 when it is released. These are the same prices as for the iPhone 12 when it was released at the end of 2020. Here are the official prices for the iPhone 13 and its mini and Pro versions when they were released:

If you plan to make bigger savings on the iPhone 13, it is also possible to count on an older model. The iPhone 12, for example, is still on sale since the release of its successor, and has solid assets to compete with the latter.

If we look in a little more detail at the characteristics of the iPhone 13, Apple reveals a new processor and in particular an A15 chip which would make the iPhone 13 faster than its predecessors. But its capabilities will not be increased tenfold: the A15 chip does not promise to be revolutionary (it will not be engraved in 3 nm but will remain in 5 nm like the A14 and will have the same number of cores) and is already in use on the iPad. But the A15 Bionic chip remains 50% faster than the competition for its time.

This was Apple's other big bet: to offer better photos, and especially video. Thanks to these new sensors, the Apple brand promises more pronounced colors. Thanks to new technologies like Sensor Shift, these sensors offer more optical stabilization to the user. In terms of video, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini also offer a better ultra-wide-angle on the back of the device (12 MP, f/1.6, 26 mm equivalent).

On the back of the iPhone 13, two sensors are positioned diagonally in order to respond to the size of several components present in the smartphone. The front camera notch is also smaller than on the iPhone 12 models. As for the dimensions of the classic iPhone 13, they are identical to those of its predecessor, namely 146.7 × 71.5 × 7 .6mm. Furthermore, the Face ID system is improved, with effective facial recognition even if the owner wears a mask. An iPhone 13 in Covid-19 fashion.