The iPhone 12 is once again authorized for sale in France

Only a few weeks after its sale was banned by the French authorities, the iPhone 12 is once again authorized in stores. Apple's latest update seems to have resolved the issues with overly powerful waves.

We only had to wait three weeks for Apple to react following France's decision to ban sales of the iPhone 12 on its territory. This ban has been suspended according to the Reuters news agency. The latest update proposed to iPhone 12 owners would indeed resolve the problem raised by the National Frequency Agency (ANFR) regarding excessively intense wave emissions on the smartphone.

As a reminder, it was in the middle of the Apple keynote on Tuesday September 12 that the news broke: the iPhone 12, released at the end of 2020, was withdrawn from sales on French territory. The various online distributors were also ordered to remove the phone from their various sales sites. The cause: a wave rate (also called DAS) considered too high by the ANFR.

The ANFR published a press release on Friday on its official website. The latter indicates that the iPhone 12 now meets the sufficient conditions to be offered for sale again on French territory. This follows an emergency update proposed by Apple a few days ago, which would resolve the problem of the authorized SAR limit value. Once this update is offered to all iPhone 12 owners, the phone will once again be authorized for sale in France.