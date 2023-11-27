The iPhone 12 is at a great price even after Black Friday

Apple's iPhone 12 continues to benefit from the Black Friday effect, even after the event has ended. This phone is at an excellent price at CDiscount.

It's not because Black Friday 2023 is over that the promotions on the iPhone 12 stop! Apple's smartphone still benefits from several very interesting offers, even after the official end of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Some official and marketplace merchants know that the iPhone 12 is still very sought after, especially on promotion.

The best deal at the moment on the iPhone 12 seems to be on CDiscount. It is possible to find a reconditioned model in excellent condition! You will benefit from a very good phone from Apple while avoiding buying a brand new one.

Don't forget to apply the promo code 35RECO when you pay to get the best price of 299.99 euros on this iPhone 12. As this offer is offered by a partner store, it is highly likely that it will only last a few hours so don't hesitate too much before enjoying it!