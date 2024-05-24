The Incredible Reason This Man Has Left One Arm In The Air For 50 Years

Amar Bharati is an Indian man who for 50 years has kept his right arm in the air. If he doesn't even feel his member anymore, he doesn't plan to give up.

Amar Bharati has been living with his right arm in the air for 50 years. He endured excruciating physical pain maintaining this gesture, especially the first two years. Over time, he lost all feeling and mobility in his arm. He became paralyzed. His fingers turned into claws, due to the growth of his nails. Additionally, the cartilage in his elbow and shoulder has dried out: any movement could break his joint. He can therefore no longer change his position. He performs daily tasks such as eating, bathing and dressing with the other hand.

If Amar Bharati keeps his arm constantly vertical, it is for good reason. Of Indian origin, he worked in a bank in New Delhi and was married with three children. However, this existence no longer suited him. He then decided to change his life by devoting himself to religion and becoming a sadhu monk. He began to travel the roads of India wearing a simple tunic, leaving his family behind. He is committed to the god Shiva, one of the three deities of the Hindu triumvirate. He is the destructive god responsible for bringing about the end of the world to facilitate constructive renewal: he is considered the source of good and evil. The monk also advocates peace in the world, disillusioned by the fighting raging around him.

In 1973, he realized that he was still too attached to his past life and made a big decision to break away from it for good. He then raised his arm as a guide to commitment and eternal salvation and pledged never to lower it. This raised arm became the symbol of his devotion. The monk plans to stay like this until his death. He hopes that his act will raise awareness and ultimately change the world in favor of peace. "I don't ask for much. Why are we fighting among ourselves? Why is there so much hatred and enmity? I want all Indians to live in peace. I want everyone to live in peace", he repeated to support his commitment

If some sadhus apply other rituals that impact their body, such as sleeping standing up or not washing, Amar has gone a step further. He thus inspired other supporters, who like him have raised their arms for years. Will they then be able to last that long?