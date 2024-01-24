“The immigration situation in France is out of control”, believes Valérie Pécresse

At the RTL microphone this Thursday, Valérie Pécresse expressed concern about the immigration situation in France.

One month after the adoption of the text of the immigration law in the National Assembly on December 20, the nine judges of the Constitutional Council, seized by the left-wing opposition, must deliver their verdict on this law this Thursday, January 25 in the 'afternoon. A highly anticipated decision, both by politicians and the population, after several months of debates and demonstrations, the last of which was held this Sunday, January 21 and brought together around 150,000 people in France according to the CGT. As Le Monde points out, around 50 of the 86 articles that make up the law are contested and partial censorship of the law is expected.

The LR president of the Ile-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, spoke this Thursday morning to RTL on the subject, giving more broadly her feelings on immigration in France. According to her, “the immigration situation in France is out of control”, and added that she has “never seen so many illegal immigrants on the street as this winter”. Ms. Pécresse also argued that “we will not get out of this without a reform of the Constitution”. A proposal supported by many of his right-wing colleagues.

According to her, the text examined this Thursday by the Constitutional Council which contains restrictions on family reunification, on access to social benefits and which proposes the end of the automaticity of land law, is "useful but not sufficient" to regulate immigration to France. At the microphone of RTL, Valérie Pécresse went further: “There are two things that should be included in this: migratory quotas to regain control and the fact that no one can rely on their origin or their religion to escape the law of the Republic". The president of the Ile-de-France region also added that “we must succeed in integration. It is not just the immigration experienced in our country, there is also failed integration.”