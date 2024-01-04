The ideal program to get fit in less than 10 minutes in January

A few very simple and quick exercises are enough to get back in shape after the end of year holidays.

After the Christmas festivities, marked by hearty meals and well-deserved moments of relaxation, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to return to sport. For those looking to wake up their bodies after the excesses of the holidays, a simple but effective program can be the key to starting the year back in shape. The program consists of just 4 very short exercises and is designed to be completed in under 10 minutes, making it perfect for those looking for a gentle recovery from the festivities. Each exercise is performed for 30 seconds, followed by a 40-second break, and the cycle is repeated twice.

Mountain Climbers: Mountain climbers are an effective cardiovascular exercise that works multiple muscle groups at the same time. In a plank position, alternately bring your knees toward your chest in one quick movement. This exercise engages the muscles of your core, legs, shoulders and even arms, providing a complete solution to wake up your body after holiday overeating.

Reverse Lunges: Reverse lunges are a variation of lunges that target the leg muscles while improving balance. By taking a step back and bending the knee, this exercise works the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. The addition of a reverse movement compared to a traditional lunge allows you to activate different muscles, promoting balanced work of the lower limbs.

Plank Twists: Plank twists are a variation of the plank that engages the abdominal and oblique muscles. In a plank position, rotate your torso to bring your knee toward the opposite elbow. This strengthens the abdominal muscles while stimulating the stabilizing muscles. Plank twists are ideal for working on the definition of the abdominal muscles.

Jumping Jacks: Jumping jacks are a classic cardio workout. This simple and effective exercise stimulates blood circulation, increases heart rate, and engages various muscle groups, including the shoulders, legs, and core muscles. Jumping jacks offer a quick and dynamic way to wake up the body while improving coordination.

After each exercise, take a 40-second break to allow the body to partially recover before the second set. This interval approach maintains training intensity while avoiding excessive fatigue.

Repeated twice, this exercise program offers a complete session to wake up your body after the excesses of the holidays. In less than 10 minutes a day, you can quickly regain your energy and begin a healthy, balanced recovery after the festivities.