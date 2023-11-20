The HP Victus gaming PC drops to 650 euros for Black Friday

On the occasion of Black Friday, the HP Victus gaming PC is showing a very strong reduction.

Changing your computer or simply purchasing one for the first time is not an easy thing for many households or students. On the occasion of Black Friday, various sites such as Fnac, Darty, Boulanger are offering significant discounts for all budgets. To find out the best offers, we have made a selection of the best offers of the moment in our dedicated article.

The offer presented just below is for households with a fairly limited budget. For Black Friday, Fnac is offering the HP Victus gaming PC for 650 euros, a reduction of 350 euros (-35%). For your personal consumption or for an end-of-year gift to those around you, this is the good deal of the day.

Be careful, if you are looking for a gaming PC that can run the latest games and need a large graphics card, this is not the PC for you. On the other hand, if you play games that do not require a large graphics card or processor like Fortnite, League of Legends etc... This is the PC you need.

The HP Victus features AMD Ryzen™ 5000 H-Series mobile processors with what the brand says is an “incredible” battery. You can also enjoy razor-sharp images from any angle with a 178° wide viewing angle and dynamic resolution. The PC has an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card as well as 512 GB SSD storage.

Let's also note some connectivity advantages with a screen compatible with the HDMI port, a multi-format SD card reader to easily retrieve your photos or files as well as 2 SuperSpeed ​​USB ports and a SuperSpeed ​​USB Type C port.