The horrible fall of Alexis Pinturault on video, what is his state of health?

Alexis Pinturault fell very heavily this Friday January 12 during the Super G in Wengen.

If Cyprien Sarrazin won brilliantly during the Super G in Wengen, securing his first World Cup victory, the worry is around Alexis Pinturault. In the images of his race, we see the Frenchman's knee completely give way during a bad landing. A terrible image accompanied by the cries of pain “ouch ouch ouch” from Alexis Pinturault.

Evacuated by helicopter from the track, the worst for the rest of the season and especially the career of the former world champion is envisaged. A few minutes after the accident, the FFS communicated on the state of health of the Frenchman and was not reassuring. According to information provided to the press Alexis Pinturault suffers from "left knee and wrist pain" after missing the landing of a jump between the third and fourth intermediates of the Super-G in Wengen in Switzerland. If medical examinations are required still be carried out in order to clarify the seriousness of his injury, the Frenchman "did not lose consciousness" during the incident" explains the Federation.

“It’s difficult to celebrate with what happened for Alexis Pinturault,” Cyprien Sarrazin reacted, speaking to Eurosport. “It was a big fall but we don’t have much information yet. […] As I said, I hope Alexis is well because I am very worried.”