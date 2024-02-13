The hole at the end of the handles of frying pans and pots is not for hanging them - this is its real use

Do you really know what the hole in the handles of your pots and pans is for? It's not for hanging them, it has another use that few people know about.

In the world of cooking, pots and pans occupy an important place. Essential for cooking, we all have them in our kitchen for boiling water, cooking pasta and rice, sautéing vegetables, searing meat, etc. Their importance is not simply limited to meal preparation, but extends far beyond, influencing the quality, flavor and even texture of the dishes we prepare. An amateur or professional cook couldn't do without it.

Have you probably noticed that some of your pots and pans have a hole in the end of their handle? Like most people, you find this little hole convenient for hanging your utensil. And yet, that is not its primary purpose. This hole is underrated, it's much more than just a hook to hang them on. It actually has an ingenious feature that will make your life easier.

When you cook, you usually use a wooden spoon or spatula, and usually it ends up on the counter, on the hob or at best on a plate. Not very clean! Rather than placing it on the work surface, thus risking dirtying or cluttering the space, or leaving it in the dish, the hole at the end of the handle offers a very practical alternative.

By inserting the wooden spoon or spatula into this hole, it is kept within reach and out of the cooking area, thus preventing it from unnecessarily soiling the plates and the worktop, or hindering the movement of the other utensils. In addition, this arrangement also makes it possible to avoid any risk of burns by leaving the spoon near the saucepan or pan.

In addition, this feature also saves space on the worktop and the hob, avoiding having to place the wooden spoon on it, which is particularly practical in small kitchens where every centimeter counts.

Please note, this does not work with all utensils. Very often, the handle is too big and will not fit. Unless you plane it, you will have to purchase new utensils to be able to use this feature of your pots and pans.