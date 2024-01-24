The Google Pixel 8 gets a new exclusive color

Google has just formalized the release of a new exclusive color for its Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Check out the images of this new color option for Google's latest smartphones.

While it is not uncommon for Samsung or Apple to unveil a new color for their latest smartphones, this is not necessarily the case for Google. The manufacturer, which has returned to the forefront of high-end smartphones for several years, is today unveiling a new color option for its latest phone: the Google Pixel 8.

Available in three colors upon release (green, black and pink), the Google Pixel 8 is now available in "mint blue" to stand out a little more from other smartphones with generally very sober tones. The color is slightly bluish with a little pastel effect which may delight some users.

This new color is not exclusive to the Google Pixel 8. The “Pro” model is also equipped with the new “mint blue” color which has just been added to the list of options already available (black, porcelain and azure blue). The Google Pixel 7a, the company's more affordable smartphone, already had a fourth color and is still available for sale.

The firm's two smartphones are now priced from 699 euros and 949 euros on the manufacturer's official website. Note that this new color will also be available on Google partner sites (Google Store, SFR, Fnac, Darty and Boulanger).

With this new color, Google is now playing a little more in the league of its main competitors, Samsung and Apple. These two manufacturers have accustomed us for several years to presenting exclusive colors for their high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S Ultra and the iPhone. Samsung, however, prefers to continue to offer its exclusive colors on the official store on its website, and not in physical points of sale.

However, we will have to wait a few more months before obtaining information on a potential Google Pixel 8a and on possible exclusive colors from Google.