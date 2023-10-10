The Google Pixel 8 available even before its official release

Several Internet users report that their Google Pixel 8 has already arrived while the smartphone is still on pre-order. We explain where to find it with the best bonuses.

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available this Thursday, October 12. However, some people who placed their pre-order had the pleasant surprise of receiving their copy a little early! Several messages and tweets from Internet users revealing their new phone have appeared on the web in recent days. It seems that Google has managed to deliver its new products a little ahead of schedule.

Please note that it is still possible to reserve your copies of the new Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 pro and the Pixel Watch 2. These have excellent launch offers with the Google connected watch or wireless headphones offered for the Buying the Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8.

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are launched from 799 euros here. The firm has decided to increase the prices of its smartphones compared to the previous generation following the many new features added to these new releases.