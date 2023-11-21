The Google Pixel 7 smartphone for less than €500, a 30% discount for Black Friday

The Google Pixel 7 smartphone known for competing with lower-cost iPhone and Samsung products is on sale for Black Friday! Buyers can save up to €150.

Equipping yourself with one of the latest smartphones while saving money is possible during Black Friday. Several offers are still available on many models, particularly on the latest releases from the dominant brands on the market. With these latest Google Pixel smartphones, the internet giant manages to compete with Samsung, Apple and other manufacturers. And it offers its products at very attractive prices: the Google Pixel 7 is sold at €499 compared to €729 at resellers like Fnac, Darty or Rakuten.

This offer allows you to benefit from -30% reduction on the smartphone which shines with its skills: a beautiful Oled screen, very satisfactory power and two photo sensors which offer good quality to images and videos. We must add to the list of qualities the battery life of the phone, an asset which helps to counterbalance the somewhat shorter charging time than on other models. But above all the advantage of the Google Pixel 7 is its price which makes it more affordable than competing models. In recent months the smartphone has been priced at its lowest at €629.99. This advantage is all the more true when the Google Pixel 7 is on sale!

