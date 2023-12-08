The genius idea: put a clove of garlic in the toilet overnight

You can very easily disinfect your toilet with a very simple ingredient from your kitchen. Here's how to do it.

The toilet is one of the biggest bacteria nests in the house and its maintenance should not be neglected. The problem is that cleaning toilets can take a long time. In many homes, people end up using harsh chemicals - which may be effective, but are often harmful to health and the environment.

That's why it's worth trying effective, but also environmentally friendly, alternatives for toilet cleaning. A cleaning tip that has been used by our grandmothers for a very long time may seem crazy at first: put a clove of garlic in the toilet.

Garlic has many proven beneficial effects. It is naturally antiseptic and reduces inflammation. Garlic also contains a compound called allicin. Allicin is known for its antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. It effectively fights bacteria, fungi and certain parasites. When placed in the toilet, allicin can help reduce harmful microorganisms, contributing to natural disinfection and a more hygienic environment. Here's how to do it:

1. Peel a clove of garlic and place it in the toilet. It is advisable to do this in the evening, so that the garlic can work its magic all night when no one is using the toilet.

2. When you wake up the next morning, flush the toilet.

3. Repeat at least twice a week.

You can also make garlic tea by boiling 2.5 dl of water with three peeled and chopped garlic cloves. Let the garlic steep in the boiling water for about 10 minutes to release its aromas and beneficial properties. Next, remove the garlic cloves and let the tea cool to room temperature. Once the tea has cooled, pour it down the toilet overnight. This unconventional method is sometimes used as a home remedy to clean and deodorize toilets, taking advantage of garlic's natural antibacterial and antiseptic properties. However, although garlic has antibacterial properties, this homemade solution does not replace commercial disinfectants for deep disinfection, especially in situations requiring strict sterilization.