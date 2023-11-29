The future electric R5 is soon here, Renault finally shows us more

Forty years after production ceased, the legendary Renault 5 will see the light of day again in 2024. The diamond brand offers a first glimpse of the future 100% electric city car which will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in February.

It is an understatement to say that the small automotive world is impatient at the idea of ​​discovering the new Renault 5, forty years after it left the manufacturing plants having left its mark on the minds of millions of motorists. . We already know that the most popular city car of the 1980s will make its comeback in 2024. The R5 of the future will be, as we also knew, an exclusively electric car, like the new Renault Scénic. And before officially presenting it at the Geneva Motor Show on February 26, the French manufacturer has chosen to share the first exclusive images of the next R5 E-Tech.

If we make the comparison with the concept car unveiled in 2021, the shape of the optics on the front of the future R5 has changed somewhat. Less rectangular, they take the shape of an eyebrow but don't fool anyone: the nod to the headlights of the first version is quite obvious.

On the hood of the future R5 E-Tech, don't look for the rather emblematic air intake of the historic model. Instead, the diamond brand will integrate a luminous charge indicator which fits perfectly with the new electrical identity of its city car. When the battery is fully charged, the number 5 will fully appear.

The wide wheel arches, symbols of the Renault 5 of yesteryear, will always be a marker of the famous model of the diamond brand. For the French manufacturer, “they broaden the silhouette of the R5” and “reinforce its unique and immediately recognizable character, like the R5 Turbo.”

Renault also revealed the rear headlights of the R5 E-Tech. Very thin, these optics will be placed horizontally in the extension of the sides of the bodywork. “This element contributes to the aerodynamic performance of R5, avoiding penalizing air swirls,” indicates the brand.

If these first photos have made your mouth water, know that Renault will reveal other details of the design of the future R5 from December. The manufacturer also communicated on the engines of the city car. At launch, it will be equipped with a 52 kWh battery which will give it a range of up to 400 km in the WLTP cycle. It will subsequently be expanded with a smaller 40 kWh battery. Price-wise, Renault confirms that the R5 E-Tech will cost “around 25,000 euros” at entry level.