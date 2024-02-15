The full All Star Game schedule with Wembanyama!

All Star Game weekend in the NBA with our Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

The All Star weekend is on the program this weekend and begins on the night of Friday February 16 to Saturday February 17 and will end with the all-star game on the night of Sunday February 18 to Monday February 19 (2 a.m.). In the meantime, the competitions and the Rising Stars will take place where Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly will be present.

Saturday February 17

Sunday February 18

All Star Game (2 h)

For the second time in its history, the All Star Game will be played in Indianapolis with the great return of the duel between the East and the West. Discover all the players present for this event.

The composition of the Western Conference team

This duel scheduled for Sunday evening will pit Sabrina Ionescu, WNBA player, who broke the record for points scored in a three-point contest (25/17) in 2023, against Stephen Curry, player who made the most three-point baskets in the history of the league.

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

Mac McClung Osceola (Magic G League)

Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks)

This 73rd edition of the All Star Game will be followed on the night of Sunday February 18 to Monday February 19 (2 a.m.) on beIN SPORTS, official broadcaster of the NBA in France