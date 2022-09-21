The Friends Experience Paris: the ticket office is open, how to book your ticket?

FRIENDS PARIS. It is possible to book your ticket for the Friends exhibition in Paris. How and at what price? We will explain everything to you.

[Updated September 21, 2022 10:40 AM] Are you a Friends fan? The Friends Experience, an exhibition dedicated to the series, opens its doors in Paris from November 21, 2022, and until January 22, 2023. Tickets are already available for reservation to discover a reconstruction of cult sets, such as the apartment of Monica or the Central Perks, but also mythical accessories and a derivative products shop at Porte de Versailles.

To book tickets for The Friends Experience in Paris, simply go to the official website of the event. The price of an adult ticket costs a minimum of €25, and can reach €37.50 for VIP entry (free access at any time of the day, access to the cloakroom). Reduced rates are also offered for children (20€ minimum), seniors or students. Find all the practical information on the Friends exhibition in Paris below.

The Friends Experience in Paris is an ephemeral exhibition. So don't miss the dates! It will be possible to immerse yourself in the universe of the series from November 21, 2022, opening date, until January 22, 2023. Mark your calendars! Several entry sessions will be offered every 15 minutes, from Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., and from Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. Private access will also be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Several rates are offered for The Friends Experience in Paris. Prices for standard tickets start at a minimum of €25 for adults, but can increase depending on peak times and demand. The most expensive tickets cost €37.50, for "VIP entry" (free access to the experience at any time of the day on the chosen date, access to the cloakroom and a badge holder cord as a gift). Reduced rates are also offered for children aged 3 to 11 (minimum €20), students and over 55s. Rates may however increase depending on days, times and influences. A Friends fan pack, which costs 40 euros, allows you to buy 1 t-shirt, 1 mug, 1 key ring and 1 tote bag, but does not include the entrance ticket.

You will have to go to the Paris exhibition center to discover The Friends Experience from November 21, 2022 to January 22, 2023. The exhibition will be accessible at Pavilion 2.1, Paris Expo at Porte de Versailles (1 place de la porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris ). As a reminder, the exhibition center is accessible via metro line 12, tram lines T2 and T3a, bus lines 80 and 39 but also by car, since car parks are accessible.

The reservation of tickets for The Friends Experience Paris is accessible from September 21, 2022. You will have to wait until 11 a.m. and go to the official website on this date to reserve the first tickets. It is already possible to register on the waiting list via fever to buy your tickets in advance, before the opening of the purchase of tickets to the public.