The Friends Experience: dates, prices... How to book for the expo in Paris

FRIENDS PARIS. The Friends Experience exhibition is coming to Paris very soon. When ? How to book the tickets? All the explanations.

Friends is coming to Paris! The Friends Experience, an exhibition dedicated to the phenomenon series already visible in New York, takes place in Paris. Fans will be able to discover a reconstruction of cult sets, such as Monica's apartment or the Central Perks, but also mythical accessories and a merchandise store. However, this exhibition is ephemeral: you absolutely have to go to Pavilion 2.1 of Paris Expo (Porte de Versailles) between November 21, 2022 and January 22, 2023.

Tickets for The Friends Experience Paris will be available for reservation on September 21, 2022, from 11 a.m., on the official event website. It is already possible to register on the waiting list to have access, before everyone else, to the purchase of tickets. The price of the ticket will cost a minimum of €18.50, and may go up to €26.50 depending on the days and peak times. Reduced rates are also offered for children, seniors or students. Find all the practical information on the Friends exhibition in Paris below.

The Friends Experience in Paris is an ephemeral exhibition. So don't miss the dates! It will be possible to immerse yourself in the universe of the series from November 21, 2022, opening date, until January 22, 2023. Mark your calendars! Several entry sessions will be offered every 15 minutes, from Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., and from Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. Private access will also be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Several rates are offered for The Friends Experience in Paris. Prices for standard tickets start at a minimum of €18.50, but may increase depending on peak times and demand. Prices can reach €26.50, not including taxes. Reduced rates are also offered for children aged 3 to 11 (€13.50), students and over 55s (€16.50).

You will have to go to the Paris exhibition center to discover The Friends Experience from November 21, 2022 to January 22, 2023. The exhibition will be accessible at Pavilion 2.1, Paris Expo at Porte de Versailles (1 place de la porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris ). As a reminder, the exhibition center is accessible via metro line 12, tram lines T2 and T3a, bus lines 80 and 39 but also by car, since car parks are accessible.

The reservation of tickets for The Friends Experience Paris is accessible from September 21, 2022. You will have to wait until 11 a.m. and go to the official website on this date to reserve the first tickets. It is already possible to register on the waiting list via fever to buy your tickets in advance, before the opening of the purchase of tickets to the public.