The French team makes history after the match against South Africa by breaking a record despite the defeat

Despite the defeat, this match between France and South Africa made history.

The cold snap is inevitable. France was waiting and firmly believing in the coronation of its rugby team. Antoine Dupont was back: nothing could stop the Blues. Nothing, except South Africa, reigning world champion, who scored a small point more than Fabien Galthié's players. Enough to eliminate the host of this World Cup. A very high-level meeting, titanic even, during which the number 2 and number 3 in the rugby world rankings went blow for blow. And from the outset, to the point of making history.

This France – South Africa was indeed the scene of a record. Second or even third level information, certainly, after the immense disillusionment, but which still reflects the level of the meeting. The Tricolores started with a bang, the Boks responded and took control, the Blues regained control of the match... A crossover that has gone down in history.

Because in 31 minutes, six tries were scored: three by France (Baille twice -4th, 31st- and Mauvaka -22nd-) and three by South Africa (Arendse -8th-, De Allende -18th- , Kolbe -22nd-). An intensity never before experienced in the World Cup.

In the history of the competition, created in 1987, no opposition had seen so many tries scored in such a short time during a final phase match (quarter, semi, small final and final combined). In 1987, New Zealand scored four tries against Wales in the same amount of time, in the semi-final, the previous record.

This intensity will not change at the end of the match and France must resolve to leave the Rugby World Cup. A competition which, during the quarter-finals, did not disappoint with the level offered.