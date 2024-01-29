The French's favorite political figure is in government

The French's favorite political figure enjoys 44% support, and she is part of the government.

The French's favorite political figure is indeed in the government. According to the latest Odoxa-Mascaret barometer for Public Senate and the regional press, the winner, since it is a man, has 44% support and has progressed by 7 points since the December barometer. Support means that voters support the personality, or have sympathy for them. This survey was carried out on January 23 and 24, 2024, among a sample of 1,005 French people, interviewed online. The representativeness of the sample is ensured by the quota method applied to the following variables: sex, age, level of diploma and profession of the interviewee after stratification by region and category of agglomeration.

Since January 2024, the new favorite political figure of the French is Gabriel Attal. The Prime Minister dislodges Édouard Philippe from the highest step of the podium. The Mayor of Le Havre comes in second position (40% support), Marine Le Pen (37%) completes the top three. The youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic is notably considered "dynamic", "sympathetic" and "open to dialogue". In the midst of a farmers' crisis, the Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau only has 10% support and comes in 26th place in this ranking.

Gabriel Attal, for his part, enjoys astonishing popularity. 48% of voters believe he is a “good prime minister.” Jean Castex then Elisabeth Borne had never reached this level. The latter was judged as a “good Prime Minister” by only 29% of respondents in December 2023. A gulf therefore separates Gabriel Attal from his predecessor. Only Edouard Philippe peaked at 57% popularity among the French, between June and December 2017. Since then, no Prime Minister has done better.

On the other hand, more than half of those surveyed think that Gabriel Attal will remain a simple “collaborator” of President Emmanuel Macron. 54% of them believe that the new Prime Minister does not have the capacity to lead his government “with authority”. Finally, 60% of French people believe that he would not make a good candidate to represent Macronie in the 2027 presidential election.