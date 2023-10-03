The Figaro Étudiant post-baccalaureate fair returns to Paris, here's how to register and participate

Le Figaro Etudiant is organizing a new edition of its post-baccalaureate fair this October 14 and 15, 2023 in Paris. High school students will be able to find many keys to choosing their orientation.

As the All Saints' Day holidays approach, Le Figaro Étudiant is organizing a new edition of its Post Baccalaureate Salon in Paris. The event will be held on October 14 and 15, 2023 in Paris, at Espace Champerret. This year, the organizers wanted to create an immersive experience for students with a 360° concept.

For two days, the show offers a complete tour. Several worlds will be discovered: practical advice on Parcoursup and the Grand Oral, conferences on training and careers, workshops specially designed for final years, coaching sessions to manage stress and find direction, as well as spaces dedicated to parents.

The final workshops will help them prepare for this crucial year. With varied themes such as key dates, stress management and Parcoursup instructions, the show offers so many keys to peacefully experiencing this major stage of schooling.

One of the strong points of the event is obviously the presence of higher education establishments. Whether they are on Parcoursup or outside, future students will have the opportunity to meet representatives of prestigious institutions. On each establishment page of the website, they can already explore the training courses offered, watch videos and discover the campuses.

This year, Canada is in the spotlight. Many high school students are indeed considering studying abroad and Canada is still as attractive as ever. Higher education establishments and organizations coming straight from Canada will be present.

Parents are not left out. Workshops specially designed for them will be led by experienced partners. APEL, PEEP and Génération 15/25 will warmly welcome them to the Parents' Area of ​​the show for constructive and informative discussions on supporting their child in their career path.