The excuses and explanations of Dino Scala, the rapist of Sambre, during his trial

France 2 is broadcasting this Monday, November 13, 2023, the very first episode of the Sambre series. It is inspired by the true story of the “Sambre rapist”, Dino Scala, who was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years of criminal imprisonment.

Thirty years. This is the period of time during which Dino Scala, worker, father of a family, married man, seems well integrated into society - he even coached the local football team - in short, a sort of Everyman, friend to all, committed around fifty rapes, attempted rapes and sexual assaults. In addition to a similar modus operandi, the attacks, which took place between 1988 and 2018, have the common point of having been perpetrated around the Sambre river, located on the border between France and Belgium and near Dino's home. Scala. An element which also earned him his nickname “the Sambre rapist”.

While France 2 is broadcasting the Sambre series from this Monday, November 13, 2023, which is inspired by his story, a little over a year ago, Dino Scala was sentenced to the maximum sentence of twenty years of criminal imprisonment, with security of two thirds, by the Assize Court of the North. Just before the verdict, the “Sambre rapist” however wanted to apologize. “I will apologize to the victims, Mr. President,” he simply said before the court retired to deliberate.

During his trial, Dino Scala also said that he would not do it again if he ever got out of prison. Even assuring that it was “impossible”. “I have caused too much misfortune around me,” he declared. And to justify himself: “When I attacked these people, I did not realize the seriousness of the facts.” While the "Sambre rapist" will, on the other hand, have provided only meager explanations about his actions, Le Monde relays the fact that the psychiatrists and other psychologists who saw him describe an angry man, full of frustrations and who would feel that he has never been recognized for his true value, whether in the professional world, in his married life or even in his sporting life. His various attacks are seen by experts in particular as a rage to dominate.