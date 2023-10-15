The European Union no longer wants to see these products in our homes - the revealed list even concerns toys

Toys, cosmetics, medicines or gardening products can no longer be marketed with “synthetic polymers”.

The ravages of plastic on the environment are now well known and well documented by scientists, who for years have been urging governments to do everything to limit its spread. In reality, plastic production still has a bright future ahead of it, as this material is practical and widespread in our modes of consumption and industrial production.

But the European Commission still took a first, modest step, by adopting on September 25 a new framework which aims to limit the release of small plastics into the environment. The EU first set itself the objective of reducing microplastic pollution by 30% by 2030. And also took more precise measures.

The new EU regulation on chemicals (known as REACH) aims to reduce around half a million tonnes of microplastics, by targeting the production of certain everyday consumer items. Products that you have all over the house or that you buy every week.

What products are we talking about? Of all microplastics as such, but also those in which microplastics have been added intentionally and which reject their plastics upon use. The European Commission is very clear in its presentation document: “All synthetic polymer particles smaller than 5 millimeters that are organic, insoluble and resistant to degradation,” must be removed from sale.

The European Commission website cites, among others, these products which can no longer be sold as is if they contain microplastics:

Manufacturers, however, benefit from a period of time to adapt to the new rules and the EU has also provided exemptions for products used on industrial sites, provided that they “provide instructions on how to use and dispose of the product in order to avoid microplastic emissions", specified the European Commission.