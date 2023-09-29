The EU wants to let "new GMOs" enter our plates - very specific labeling is planned

These new genome-modified plants, which have the approval of the European Commission, could revolutionize agriculture and radically change the content of our food.

New genomic techniques, or “NGT”. This barbaric name is that of a promising, but controversial new agricultural technology. It could revolutionize agriculture in the coming years but also and above all what is on our plates. These techniques make it possible to modify the genome of plants to make them more resistant to drought, diseases and pesticides and therefore increase yields. These plants could also be used to improve the nutritional quality of foods, enriching them with vitamins or minerals.

If they seem to be a solution for the future of agricultural production, these NGTs are for the moment subject to the obligations of the regulations relating to GMOs, genetically modified organisms much better known to the general public, according to a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. What should change: The European Commission recently proposed relaxing marketing rules for NGT products after the publication of a favorable study. A bill which will be submitted to the European Parliament.

Concretely, NGT consists of “editing” the genetic material of plants to modify it, but without introducing a gene from a different species. In fact, they do not require the use of DNA from another species, which differentiates them from traditional GMOs. This is the meaning of the position of the European Commission, which wants to legally establish this differentiation and classify certain plants from NGT in another category.

Certain voices – Greenpeace, Slow Food, Friends of the Earth, environmentalist and left-wing MEPs, or even Ifoam (federation of organic agriculture) – obviously reacted, accusing the NGT of paving the way for disguised GMOs.

Associations that oppose NGTs fear that they are not sufficiently safe for human health and the environment. They are also concerned that NGT could be used to create inedible or even toxic plants. Others point to illusory promises, the proof of the NGT having not yet been made...

If the European Commission proposes to market NGT more easily it is because these techniques are considered less dangerous than traditional GMOs. But the associations are calling for more control. As for science, it does not offer an answer since no consensus yet exists on these agricultural techniques.