The essential winter tip: always carry a piece of cardboard in your car

Make your car winter-proof with a simple piece of cardboard. Here's a quick and economical solution for cold mornings.

Winter presents challenges not only for drivers but also for their vehicles. Visibility is a critical aspect of safe winter driving, and it is highly dependent on the condition of the windshield wipers. An essential preliminary step is to ensure that your windshield wipers are working properly. This involves cleaning them regularly and checking the condition of the rubber. If you notice any cracks or signs of wear, it is important to replace them immediately. Wiper blades in good condition are crucial for good visibility during the winter months.

However, a common problem in winter is the wipers freezing to the windshield, particularly if you park your car outside. The wiper blades can then freeze to the windshield. If you pull too hard, the rubber lip may come loose. Indeed, when the windshield wipers freeze, they can be damaged by forcing them, and their effectiveness is reduced.

However, a small piece of cardboard that you can store in the driver's door compartment can be very useful and save the life of your wipers. So if you received a package recently, don't throw away the cardboard, but tear off a small piece and take it in your car. In the evening, before the night frost, insert it between the windshield wiper and the windshield. This prevents the wiper blades from freezing. The Auto Club Europe recommends this as a simple way to combat nighttime frost.

But be careful: in humid weather, cardboard absorbs water. If it freezes while it is waterlogged, for example if the vehicle remains parked for several days, the windshield wipers can also be damaged, according to ADAC. Therefore, this method should be used with caution and considered a temporary solution. There are other, more expensive solutions if you have to leave your car parked for several days. The first is to use windshield wiper covers, available at car washes or specialist stores. These covers protect brooms from freezing and snow buildup, reducing the need to scrape them in the morning. The second is to lift the wipers off the windshield when they are not in use, especially at night. This action prevents the wipers from freezing to the windshield and makes defrosting easier in the morning.