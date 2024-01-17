The ecological transition? Not a political priority for the government

Emmanuel Macron dodged the topics of ecological transition Tuesday evening at a press conference, preferring to stick to generalities and pass the buck to his ministers.

In a two-hour press conference, Emmanuel Macron made several major announcements. But not a single one concerning the ecological transition. The President of the Republic detailed measures for schools, security and even health. On the ecology side, he was able to dodge questions, referring to previously passed measures or future announcements from his Prime Minister. Clearly, he did not announce anything new.

“I am not going to announce a new ecological course to you today, because I think that we have made historic decisions and that they are the right ones,” he himself assumed. He had in fact presented to his ministers the outlines of his “French-style ecology” on September 25, during an ecological planning council. A doctrine which, as he recalled Tuesday evening, consists of encouraging and supporting the French in the transition.

Macron confirmed that the Prime Minister remained the "pilot" of the ecological transition aspect, as has been the case since 2022. The question had arisen since the disappearance of the Ministry of Energy Transition, and while Gabriel Attal remained silent on the subject since his appointment. The president affirmed that the head of government would unveil concrete measures during his general policy speech, expected at the end of January in Parliament.

“There is not a shattering announcement,” agreed Emmanuel Macron. “The priority for the coming months in terms of planning is to deploy our plan,” he maintained, recalling the commitments made last year in favor of nuclear power and renewable energies, or even to thermal renovation and renewal of the French automobile fleet.

Questioned about the rising water levels and the frequent floods in several French regions in recent months, the Head of State hammered home the need to “adapt” to the consequences of climate change, without however providing more concrete avenues for this adaptation. .