The director of Sciences Po Paris accused of domestic violence gives another version of the facts

In post since 2021 at the head of the prestigious Sciences Po Paris school, Mathias Vicherat was placed in police custody with his partner on Sunday evening for domestic violence.

Sciences Po Paris once again finds itself in turmoil. This time, it is its director Mathias Vicherat, who arrived in post two years ago, in November 2021, to succeed Frédéric Mion, then entangled in the Olivier Duhamel affair. As relayed by Le Parisien, Mathias Vicherat was placed in police custody on Sunday December 3, 2023 at the police station in the 7th arrondissement of the capital with his partner, Anissa Bonnefont, for domestic violence.

If police custody was finally lifted this Monday afternoon, "the investigation continues preliminary", said the public prosecutor, who also specified that "the medical-judicial unit did not note any 'total incapacity for work on neither spouse', but also that 'neither of them wished to file a complaint at this stage'. While in police custody, the two spouses allegedly accused each other of domestic violence.

Originally, everything would have started, Sunday evening, from the coming to the police station of the partner of Mathias Vicherat, who then wanted to file a complaint against the latter, claiming to have been pushed by the director of the elite school aged 45 and thus fell to the ground. According to Le Figaro, it would be the actress and director Anissa Bonnefont, 39 years old. Still according to the source of Le Parisien, she would have in passing reported another event that occurred within the couple six weeks earlier, during which her companion would have broken her wrist, specifying at the time that he had not worn complaint.

The capital's daily newspaper specifies, however, that shortly after Anissa Bonnefont's arrival at the police station, the police officers saw the director of Sciences Po Paris arrive in turn. Like his partner, he allegedly said he wanted to file a complaint against his partner. For his part, he criticizes him for having slapped him in particular.