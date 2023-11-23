The digital PS5 for less than 400 euros for Black Friday

The digital PS5 is on sale during Black Friday with, this Friday morning, a nice reduction of 50 euros on the Sony console.

Black Friday is off to a strong start with many promotions already found everywhere this Friday morning. This is particularly the case at Discount where we found the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for less than 400 euros! The merchant site indeed offers a reduction of 50 euros on the Sony home console which is therefore displayed at 399 euros instead of the usual 449. If you order today, you can have it delivered to your home next week, from the 29th, free of charge.

Little sister of the PS5 Standard Edition, the PS5 Digital differs in that it is entirely digital. The console does not have a Blu-Ray disc player, all its games are digital. In terms of performance and characteristics, the digital version is identical to the Standard Edition, but its price is lower, today 100 euros excluding promotions (449 euros compared to 549). With this Black Friday deal, you can get your hands on it at a price rarely seen since the console's release at the end of 2020.