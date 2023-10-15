The designs for the new coins of King Charles III have been revealed and animals are in the spotlight

We knew it: Charles III is very concerned about the environment. He decided to have his conviction engraved on all the country's coins.

The new British coins bearing the image of the new King Charles III were presented to the general public. The coins will enter circulation by the end of the year, marking the new reign of King Charles III and celebrating his love for nature. What strikes you first are, on the tail side, the large numbers which will help children identify numbers and learn to count, according to the Royal Mint. On the tail side of each coin, from 1 pence to 2 pounds, we also find the flora and fauna of the country. These images will be of particular interest to collectors and quiz presenters. They are designed to show the importance and fragility of the natural world:

Rebecca Morgan, director of the Mint, told the BBC: "The large numbers will appeal to children who are learning to count and use money. The animals and everything seen on these coins will appeal to children. This are great conversation starters." The now familiar portrait of the King will appear on the obverse of each coin, many for the first time. Although there have been commemorative coins circulating with King Charles, these new designs, officially called definitive, mark the final stage of the King's transition onto coins.

Three intertwined "C"s appear on the coins, representing the third King Charles, inspired by the number of Charles II. The inscription on the edge of the new £2 coin was chosen by the new King Charles and reads: “In servitio omnium”, meaning: “In the service of all”. The previous set featured a shield-shaped formation and was introduced under Queen Elizabeth II in 2008. It will still dominate the 29 billion coins in circulation in the UK for some time.

Although the use of cash, and particularly coins, has declined in recent years, the Mint believes this change is necessary due to tradition and need. Old parts can still be used. “It is also a tradition to mark the accession of a monarch with a new series of coins, so it is important to continue this tradition.” indicates the Mint. New banknotes with the image of King Charles are being printed by the millions but will not enter circulation until mid-next year, a few months after the coins. The new notes will replace the old damaged ones, but their introduction is slow because the machines must recognize the new image.