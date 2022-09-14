The Daval Mystery: Who is the actor who plays Jonathann Daval?

THE DAVAL MYSTERY. The TF1 TV movie "The Daval Mystery" looks back on the murder of Alexia Daval, committed by her husband in October 2017. Liam Baty plays the role of Jonathann Daval.

[Updated September 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m.] Various facts never cease to inspire television fiction. The murder of Alexia Daval, on the night of October 27-28, 2017, is the latest example. TF1 is broadcasting this Monday, September 12, 2022 "Le Mystère Daval", a TV movie adapting the book "The Alexia Daval affair - the real story" written by journalists Laurent Briot and Christophe Dubois. Viewers will be able to immerse themselves in this affair, which began with the disappearance and then the discovery of the body of Alexia Daval on October 28, 2017, and ended with the conviction, in 2020, of her husband Jonathann Daval at 25 years of seclusion.

In "Le Mystère Daval", Alexia's murderer is played by actor Liam Baty. To work on the character, this 34-year-old actor did not hesitate to change his physique and voice in order to stick as closely as possible to the real Jonathann Daval. Liam Baty had previously made himself known in the TF1 soap opera Tomorrow belongs to us. He played the nurse Rémy Valski, who left the series in 2020. Viewers could also see him in Nina, Alice Nevers, the judge is a woman, Research section or Foster family. Also a theater actor, he has however made very little film.

The announcement of the broadcast of the "Mystery Daval", at the beginning of September, offended many Internet users. On the social network Twitter, several viewers are wondering about the need to broadcast, only five years after the fact, such a fiction. For her part, the mother of Jonathann Daval believes with the East Republican that "we do not need that", "it will still stir everything up". In addition, according to information from Télé-Loisirs, the parents of the victim did not have to give their agreement for the broadcasting of a television film on the feminicide of their daughter, since this one adapts the book "The affair Alexia Daval - the real story".

The murder of Alexia Daval took place in Gray, in Haute-Saône. Questioned by France Bleu, the inhabitants are not delighted to discover "Le Mystère Daval" on TF1 this evening. The fed up is even general. According to testimonies collected by the radio station, some believe that we "have no right to do that", others that "it's still a little early", while others deplore that “we always say the same thing”.

"Le Mystère Daval" looks back on the sordid feminicide of Alexia Daval, who died on the night of October 27 to 28, 2017 under the blows of her husband, Jonathann Daval. But does the TV movie faithfully retrace what happened? Yes, according to the investigators who worked on the case. The latter confided to the Parisian to have been amazed by the reconstitution of the investigation. "On the screen, we sometimes have the impression of rereading the minutes or reliving the hearings, explains one of them. There is a fictionalized part, very successful, but it is quite faithful" . However, note that the characters of Thierry Neuvic and Vanessa Guide, two investigators, were created for the needs of the TV movie, representing the 14 people who were part of the investigation unit.

Synopsis - On Saturday, October 28, 2017, at 12:10 p.m., Jonathann Daval reports the disappearance of his wife, Alexia, who left for a jog in the morning without ever returning. The gendarmes will carry out the investigation for three months before discovering that Jonathann puts him is involved in the case.

"The Daval Mystery" is a TF1 fiction. This unit is broadcast on the first channel only on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 9:10 p.m. Simply put on the first DTT channel at the time of the broadcast, or go to the MyTF1 website or application (live tab), to watch the TV movie.

Did you miss "Le Mystère Daval" after its TV broadcast on Monday September 12, 2022? Do not panic, like all TF1 programs, the TV movie is available for replay the next day, September 13. All you have to do is go to the MyTF1 website or application and have a free account on the platform to discover the replays of the front page. It should also be noted that subscribers to the Salto streaming platform can view the unit before and after its broadcast.