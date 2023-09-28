The dates for the 2024 college certificate have been revealed, they are particularly late

The Minister of National Education, Gabriel Attal, announced that the college certificate exams will take place in July in 2024. A schedule which should make it possible to combat absenteeism in June.

The 2024 college certificate exams will take place in July, not June. The Minister of National Education, Gabriel Attal, announced this Thursday, September 28. A change in the calendar which does not go unnoticed and which should make it possible to combat absenteeism in class, which would be particularly important in June according to the minister.

“My ambition for the school is clear: to raise the level,” declared Gabriel Attal on TF1 at 8 p.m. to justify his reform. “To do this, students must be present in class and work throughout the year.” So to encourage or force students to go to class until the end of the year, the certificate tests will take place over two days: Monday 1 and Tuesday 2 July 2024.

The new patent dates are part of a more global reform of the examination calendar, which aims to “reclaim the month of June”. Indeed, the baccalaureate specialty exams will also take place in June 2024, and no longer in March as was the case last year.

The reform of the patent calendar will be evaluated at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. The Ministry of National Education hopes that these changes will make it possible to reduce absenteeism in class and improve student results in the Brevet. The complete 2024 exam schedule has been published by the Ministry of National Education.