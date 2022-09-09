The Crown: production put on hiatus after the death of Elizabeth II

THE CROWN NETFLIX. Production on the sixth and final season of The Crown is to be suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

[Updated September 9, 2022 2:52 PM] The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, 2022 is impacting the entire planet, and even pop culture. Unsurprisingly, The Crown also suffered the consequences of the death of the monarch, who had celebrated her 70th anniversary of reign. Series writer Peter Morgan responded in an email Deadline has learned, expecting the sixth and final season, currently in production, to be put on hiatus, "out of respect" to Elizabeth II.

But what about season 5 of The Crown? It has been announced for release in November 2022. For the time being, no postponement has been announced by Netflix. This new episode burst will focus on the early 1990s, very tormented for the royal family. We will therefore discover in these last two seasons the breakup of Prince Charles and Diana and the death of the princess.

In the casting, we will find Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter 5) in the role of the Queen of England, while Jonathan Pryce (Brazil, The Two Popes, Game of Thrones ...) will be her husband, Prince Philip . Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) will play Princess Diana at the end of her life, and Dominic West (The Affair) will play Prince Charles. Finally, Lesley Manvill succeeds Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

As of now, no release date has been announced for The Crown Season 5. The previous seasons were all made available on Netflix at the end of the year. If the schedule is respected, we can hope for a season 5 put online at the end of 2021. But it is possible that the production will be thwarted by the health crisis, and that the sequel to The Crown will not be visible before the year 2022. For the time being, no official announcement has been made on the subject. We just know that filming should start in July 2021, according to information from Variety.

As we change eras and generations, The Crown will change cast for season 5, as was the case for season 3. Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter 5) succeeds Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in the role of 'Elisabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce will play her husband, Prince Philip. The Queen of England's sister, Princess Margaret, will be played by actress Lesley Manville. Elizabeth Debicki finds herself playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West has been mentioned to play Prince Charles in Variety's columns. Andrew Scott (Sherlock) is also reportedly in talks to play Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Synopsis - The Crown is a Netflix series that follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II. From his arrival on the British throne to his coronation, through personal conflicts of the royal family and political intrigues, the episodes look back on his years of reign.

The Crown has a specificity compared to other Netflix series: the cast changes every two seasons. The reason is simple: the series centered on the reign of Elizabeth II looks back on different eras, from the 1940s to modern times. Instead of aging the actors indefinitely, the showrunners chose to hire different actors for each character, symbolizing each era of their lives. Find the main cast of The Crown below:

Let the viewers make no mistake: The Crown certainly returns with great precision to real historical events, but certain parts - the most intimate in particular - are largely fictionalized. "Overall, it tells the real story well, but in order to make it a series, the writers took a lot of more or less serious liberties," explained Joffrey Ricome, co-writer of The Crown, true from false, at the microphone of Franceinfo.

The Crown thus took liberties with historical reality. For example, if rumors have let it be known that Prince Philip would have had one or more affairs, nothing has been proven, while the series seems to take sides in this direction: "There is no proof extramarital affairs of the prince consort. There have certainly been rumors but nothing proven", detailed Joffrey Ricome in his interview with Franceinfo. According to him, Princess Margaret's supposed jealousy of her sister is also exaggerated: "It wasn't, she was fine where she was. Margaret liked to party. And as being queen is very cumbersome, she was delighted to be number 2!" The Queen's relationship with Jackie Kennedy has also drawn criticism, and the former First Lady's stay didn't go as badly as described. Season 4

The Queen's communications officer told the Guardian in September 2019 that "the royal household never agreed to check or approve the content of The Crown, never asked to know what topics would be covered and never 'will ever express a view on the accuracy of the program". The Daily Express reported in 2017 that Elizabeth II had watched the first two seasons well: if she would have liked the first, although it was very "romanticized", she would not have liked the way the second portrayed icy relations between Prince Philip and his son Charles.

Young actress Emma Corrin finds her first big role in The Crown, playing the young Diana Spencer at the start of her marriage to the Prince of Wales in season 4. The actress spoke in November 2020 about her role, and particularly on a scene that "emotionally tried" her, as she reveals to Point de vue magazine: "I remember the shooting of the scene where she dances on the stage of the Royal Opera House for Charles's birthday. A moment key in the story of their marriage where Diana strips naked, reaches out to her husband to tell him that she loves him. I was overwhelmed in a way that I never imagined." To get into the shoes of Lady Di, Emma Corrin rehearsed with a phonetics teacher to reproduce her pronunciation, while taking dance lessons and working on her approach. In season 5 of The Crown, it will be Elizabeth Debicki, seen in Tenet, The Widows or even The Great Gatsby, who inherits the role.

The Crown is a series created and broadcast on Netflix since November 4, 2016. To discover the new episodes in streaming, all you need is a subscription to the platform. They are then viewable unlimited directly on the site. Note that seasons 1, 2 and 3 are also available on DVD and Blu-Ray from Sony Pictures.