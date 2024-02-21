The completely crazy details of Kylian Mbappé's contract at Real

Although he has not yet officially signed, Kylian Mbappé's contract at Real Madrid promises to be historic.

Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, it's not yet official, but it's hard to see the Frenchman signing for another club after the announcement of his departure (internally and still not publicly) from PSG. According to several sources and in particular the Spanish media, the Frenchman already has an agreement with the people of Madrid and its president Florentino Perez.

According to the daily Marca, the captain of the Blues would have a five-year contract on the table, until 2029, with a salary estimated between 15 and 20 million euros net per year. He will be the highest salary in the squad and even in the history of Real Madrid, but will not have a huge salary like he has on the French side either.

This Thursday, February 22, the daily AS added a layer to the contract, explaining that if he has to lower his salary to play with Real, he will obtain certain historic advantages with the Spanish club. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé would hit the jackpot on the question of his image rights with a distribution of 80% for him and 20% for Real. As a reminder, during the famous period of the Galactics, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and even Ronaldo benefited from 50% of their image rights. Only Cristiano Ronaldo had managed to manage more than 50% of his image rights.