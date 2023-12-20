The CGT calls to “resist” the immigration law: demonstrations in sight?

After the adoption of the immigration law this Tuesday, December 19, the CGT wants to oppose this text.

This Thursday, December 21 on RMC, the general secretary of the CGT, Sophie Binet, spoke on the immigration law adopted by the National Assembly this Tuesday. Denouncing a text that is too strict, for Ms. Binet it is a question of crossing a red line, with a law which according to her “embodies the alliance of the world of money and xenophobic ideology”. She also pointed the finger at the President of the Republic who, according to her, "is stuck in a political and moral shipwreck".

A few days after the adoption of the text, opposition reactions have already been heard. Particularly from the presidency of 32 left-wing departments, including Paris, which announced this Wednesday in a press release that they refuse to apply the tightenings brought by the immigration law in the distribution of social assistance. It is in this context of indignation that Sophie Binet calls for “civil disobedience” and the “multiplication of resistance”. Ms. Binet had already expressed “great anger” in an interview with Ouest-France this Wednesday.

On RMC this Thursday, the general secretary of the CGT deplored this law which, according to her, “deeply calls into question all our republican principles”. She also invited the population to take part in this opposition movement through actionable actions in daily life: “Each and everyone in our daily lives can put solidarity first.”

Ms. Binet mentioned this Thursday morning the organization of demonstrations throughout the territory, which are still at the stage of discussions between “associations, unions and personalities”. She added: “The CGT wants to ensure that there are large-scale initiatives to mobilize those who do not recognize themselves in this lepenized France.”

France Info indicates that rallies have already taken place in several cities in France on Wednesday. In Rennes in particular where 2,500 people gathered according to the Solidaires 35 union (1,800 according to the police), but also in Avignon and Besançon and Cherbourg with small gatherings of 50 to 200 people.