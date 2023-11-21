The Black Friday deal on tablets: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sold for 199 euros

This is one of the best deals this Black Friday 2023: Samsung has decided to slash the prices of its Galaxy Tab A8 tablet.

Tablets at reduced prices are legion during Black Friday 2023, with dozens of promotions carried out on the main online sales sites. That's not an exaggeration, we counted. And the time that the editorial staff spent consulting and comparing promotional offers on tablets allows us to detect the best offers on touchscreen tablets. We have chosen to highlight a promotion, on a quality entry-level item , which combines reliability, comfort of use, good autonomy and a truly remarkable quality-price ratio with Black Friday discounts: the Samsung tablet, Galaxy Tab A8 64 GB, sold for less than 190 euros.

This touchscreen tablet is one of the flagship products of this 2023 edition of Black Friday, most large resellers have decided to highlight entry-level tablets with promotions of the same order, to keep up with the competition. But the Tab A8 has our preference, here's where to buy it at the best price with our comparison tool above.