The best Google Pixel 7 price is only valid this Wednesday!

The little brother of the range, the Google Pixel 7a does not yet have promotions, but Amazon is still opening the ball for offers! The e-commerce site is currently offering its buyers the option of leaving with an official Google charger for the purchase of the latest Pixel 7a.

Released only a few weeks ago, the Google Pixel 7a appears to be an affordable smartphone capable of competing with high-end phones in the photography segment. While waiting for potential promotions on Google's latest phone, it is already possible to get it with an official manufacturer's charger on Amazon.

The Google Pixel 7a draws heavily from its older sibling, the Pixel 7, while making a few sacrifices to keep the price more affordable. First of all, the processor of the Google Pixel 7a is the same as on the firm's previous smartphone. This saves Google from having to integrate a new chip whose costs would be higher, while maintaining good performance since the Google Tensor G2 chip had proven to be very reliable when it was released with the Pixel 7.

The rest of the features of the Google Pixel 7a are also carried over from its big brother. Here is a summary table of the major differences between the two products:

The differences between the two smartphones therefore seem quite small! However, it is necessary to observe the quality of the photographs of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a to realize some subtle differences between the main sensors. The Google Pixel 7a camera notably seems to benefit from less aperture and therefore capture less light than the Pixel 7 sensor.

The Google Pixel 7 is therefore equipped with an FHD screen, but 6.3 inches which is a bit smaller than its predecessor (The Pixel 6 had a 6.4 inch panel)! However, its refresh rate is still capped at 90 Hz. The 120 Hz mode is reserved for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google is once again focusing on photography for its new Google Pixel 7. The manufacturer has already made a solid reputation in the field for several years by relying on an excellent image processing algorithm. The Google Pixel 7 is therefore equipped with three photo modules, as was the case for the previous generation of Pixel phones:

On the photography side, the features of the Google Pixel 7 also emphasize inclusivity with the skin colors of racialized people much better represented. The smartphone also adds an assistant mode for visually impaired or blind people who want to take selfies by telling them how to frame and when the photo is taken.

The design of the Google Pixel 7 should not shock regulars of the brand. The screen of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are thus taken from the old generation, while the photo module evolves slightly to make the sensors appear in the form of a small pill on the back of the device.

The other big novelty that was expected for the Google Pixel 7 is in its chip. Google is unveiling a new Google Tensor G2 processor which should boast better performance than its predecessor. Excellent news, since the previous Google Pixels excelled in photography, in particular thanks to the software processing of their previous processor.

We've been talking a lot in the singular since the beginning of this article, but Google did release two Pixel 7s! The Google Pixel 7 Pro was unveiled at the same time as its little brother. The differences between the two devices are mainly in the screen and the camera.

The design of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is very similar to that of its predecessor. The firm intends to continue the excellent momentum initiated with the Pixel 6 Pro. The device therefore still has a 6.7-inch QHD screen that can go up to 120 Hz in terms of refresh rate. Google's phone also still has an additional photo module on the back compared to the basic version, but with a revised rear design.

On the camera side, the Google Pixel 7 still has four sensors, making it the best of the line for budding photographers. The specifications are also similar to the previous generation, but the device can count on the new Google Tensor G2 processor to offer superb shots. The photo sensors of the Google Pixel 7 Pro are as follows:

Long before the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were available, their specs were already available online! Several specialized journalists had got their hands on product presentation files on the sidelines of the official conference on the Google Pixel 7. It was thus possible to find the technical data sheet of the devices.

Google took some time to formalize the prices for the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro in Europe. Many consumers were particularly worried about anticipating a rise in prices following inflation and the fall of the euro against the dollar. Luckily, that's not the case, and the new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are available at the same prices as the previous generation of Pixel phones when they were released:

