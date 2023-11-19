The best Black Friday 2023 deals this Monday

Black Friday 2023 seems to have already been launched on a majority of e-commerce sites. We have listed for you the five best offers for this Monday, November 20.

Black Friday 2023 is already in full swing even though the fateful date only falls this Friday. To help you find your way among the multitude of promotional offers available, we select every day the best deals still available.

There are already many participants in Black Friday. Boulanger is particularly very active with numerous promotions displayed on the brand's website. Among the latter, we find in particular a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet with integrated protection at only 199 euros. A great promotion for those who want to equip themselves with a small tablet to watch films and series.

Still at Boulanger, and still from the Samsung brand, we find a combined refrigerator with freezer on sale at 549 euros, a price 21% lower than its base price. You can store up to 339 L of food there.

On the video game side, Fnac offers an excellent pack likely to interest many gamers. For Black Friday 2023, the site is displaying the Xbox Series X console with two recent and highly rated games: Diablo 4 and Assassin's Creed: Mirage. Enough to play for many hours and at a lower price since this pack is priced at 419 euros.

After a good gaming session, it's time to take care of yourself! Amazon is offering a great price on an often-sought-after razor on sale. The Philips OneBlade is priced at 29.99 euros on Jeff Bezos' website, and comes with several combs to trim your beard as you wish.

Last excellent deal of the day: the Realme 11 Pro smartphone which costs 279 euros on the Amazon website. This excellent phone notably has a 100 MP camera for taking great photos. You can also count on its battery and fast charging to enjoy it for a long time!

Black Friday will officially take place this Friday, November 24. Expect a myriad of promotions available on a majority of merchant sites such as Amazon, Fnac, CDiscount, Boulanger and many others. Do not hesitate to follow our article dedicated to the best Black Friday 2023 promotions to find our selections.