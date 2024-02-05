The anticipated death of Charles III: the secret plan planned by the authorities

Behind the scenes, everything is already planned if Charles III were to die, after the discovery of a “form of cancer” in the British monarch.

While the British monarchy has just learned the terrible news concerning the state of health of Charles III, the 75-year-old sovereign is suffering from a "form of cancer" as indicated by Buckingham Palace, everything would already be ready in prediction of his death. If his days are not numbered and the monarch has already started a treatment program, a very precise protocol has already been established, behind the scenes, if the king were to lose his life.

Crowned on May 6, 2023 in London, Charles III succeeded his mother, Elizabeth II. Since the announcement of his illness, his health has been monitored like milk on fire by doctors and his family. His schedule has been adjusted, he will continue to undertake state missions, however, his public functions should be delegated while awaiting the first results of his treatments. If something bad happens, everything is already planned. Indeed, as Cosmopolitan indicates, a well-known operation across the Channel is already in place.

The name of this protocol: “Menai Bridge”. This is the name of a bridge in Wales. And in fact, the funeral program for King Charles III was planned almost as soon as he ascended the throne. If the details of this operation have not yet been disclosed, the operation should resemble that of "London Bridge", the code name used for the death of Elizabeth II. First, Charles' death will be reported to the family, then to the Prime Minister. Commonwealth countries will then be notified, before governments of which the king is head of state. Only after this list will the media be able to benefit from the information.

To respect protocol, a note will be pinned to the gates of Buckingham Palace and the flags will be at half-mast. The body of the sovereign will rest in the throne room of Buckingham Palace at Westminster Hall awaiting the funeral, before definitively heading to the royal vault of King George Vl's Chapel, at Windsor Castle. His funeral will be held 9 days after the death. A little earlier than those of Elizabeth II, which took place eleven days after her death. As was the case for Charles, his successor, in this case William, would not be crowned until several months after his father's death. A speech by the successor should, however, take place on the very day of death, the day from which he will be the new king, and not from the coronation.