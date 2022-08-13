Test Cult of the Lamb : Un Isaac-like original et addictif !

CULT OF THE LAMB. Available from August 11, Cult of the Lamb is the latest production from Devolver Studios. Discover our test of this game as original as it is addictive.

Cult of the Lamb may be an independent game, but the latest creation from Devolver studio quickly made an impression. Premiering at Gamescom 2021, this cartoon-style rogue-lite stands out amidst many other big announcements of the evening. With an original graphic style that is reminiscent of the productions of Edmund McMillen (Binding of Isaac), Cult of the Lamb also surprises with its many mechanics inspired by other well-known licenses. Reason enough to be seduced by satanic sheep farming? This is the question this test will seek to answer.

Cult of the Lamb begins when your character, a little lamb, last of its kind, is sentenced to death by the four great gods of the region. As your fate seems sealed, a mysterious demonic power agrees to bring you back to life, but on one condition: build a cult in its name, and bring down the four gods who sent you to the scaffold.

The very essence of Cult of the Lamb stems from this story: your mission is to found a cult capable of establishing itself as the most powerful and influential in the region. A cult made up of many followers who will be dedicated enough to help you in your quest for revenge against the four beasts who wanted to end your existence.

This starting postulate also outlines the main gameplay lines of Cult of the Lamb. The title is then divided into two main distinct parts, which you can alternate according to your desires, but also your needs to strengthen your character.

Cult of the Lamb has two main parts: dungeons and managing your cult. Although these two axes are well separated with each its different dedicated areas, you will quickly learn that taking care of your cult allows your character to gain abilities, and therefore to be able to survey increasingly difficult dungeons.

Each dungeon in Cult of the Lamb is tied to one of four gods that you must slay to complete your quest. But to reach the latter, you will first have to face many of their followers. Each level start gives you a weapon and a power that you can unlock as you progress through the adventure. You can then move from room to room cutting out those who have not (yet) joined your cult.

During your dungeon adventures, it is your decision which rooms you wish to explore. Will you gather resources for your cult? Looking for a new power? Recruit new followers? The choice is yours, but will always end in a boss fight against one of the four gods or one of their followers. Your journey is also punctuated by different "power-ups" such as tarot cards that can improve your character, but also different weapons and powers to collect along the way.

We quoted it a few lines earlier: Cult of the Lamb is very strongly inspired by Rogue-Lite references with mechanics notably borrowed from The Binding of Isaac or Hades. From its freedom to roam the rooms to the various weapons and maps that enhance your character, Devolver and Massive Monster's title is quite addictive. It is very pleasant to perform several runs to improve your character and your cult while testing different weapons and therefore styles of play. The title also offers some replayability, since the death of a false god strengthens the monsters present in his dungeon, thus offering better rewards.

Walking through the game's dungeons allows you to strengthen your character, but also your cult. The latter is accessible from relay points and includes all of your followers recruited (willingly or by force) during your dungeon adventures. This management part is just as important as your progress in the dungeons, since the faith of your followers will allow you to unlock many improvements for your character!

The management of your cult begins with the construction of your camp. By building new buildings, you will allow your followers to gain levels, but also to collect different resources (stones, wood, seeds, etc.) necessary for the expansion of your cult, and your character.

But Cult of the Lamb also demands that you take care of your followers. The latter have vital needs such as hunger or fatigue. You will therefore have to ensure that your followers are in good health, otherwise they could well meet a disastrous fate. The other big thing to consider when managing your cult is the faith of your followers. Lack of faith dismays them, and can scare away your followers who will go so far as to betray you for another god. It will then be up to you to make the choice between pardoning and sacrificing its heretics.

This management part, although quite interventionist in the first hours of play, turns out to be very pleasant afterwards. We quickly find ourselves enjoying managing our different followers, giving them names, tasks, and monitoring their needs. However, we regret that the progression is sometimes "blocked" behind certain quests which prevent us from returning to the dungeon without having sufficiently improved our worship beforehand.

Along with the dungeon and managing your troop phases, Cult of the Lamb also offers several side activities to bolster its lifespan. Whether it's mini games that allow you to get loot, or fishing that will give you the opportunity to get valuable fish. Although these activities remain optional, they will still allow you to unlock content to improve or personalize your worship.

The game obviously rewards keen collectors. While buildings, resources, and upgrades remain vital to progressing through the story, you'll also be able to unlock a few "sides" to customize your experience. Whether it's skins for your followers, decorations for your cult, or new outfits for your character, the game encourages you to progress in order to unlock many bonuses.

Cult of the Lamb has a neat graphical touch, which is reminiscent of other well-known rogue-lites. The title from the Massive Monster studio has very pleasant environments to browse, but also graphic effects that fly in all directions! However, this may affect the readability of the fights when too many enemies are on the screen, and your various powers fly across the room. Although our enemies have an attack animation that's fairly easy to spot (they flash before going on the offensive), it's not uncommon to take a hit without really knowing how.

Another great strength of Cult of the Lamb is its soundtrack. Composed by the artist River Boy, the music of the title perfectly accompanies our adventures. Whether it's short walks during our walks or the frantic rhythms that follow our fights, the game's music is very pleasant to listen to, and we can even take pleasure in stopping between two ritual sacrifices. to take full advantage of it.

Although Cult of the Lamb isn't reinventing the wheel, Devolver Studios' latest addition is very fun to play, and should appeal to many rogue-lite enthusiasts. The title takes up many points that have made the reputation of old games that are now cult, while embellishing them with a management part that we will enjoy developing between two outings in dungeons. Add to that a scenario as wacky as it is original, and you have the recipe for a good little game to keep you busy this summer for many hours.