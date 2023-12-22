Terrorist threat: Darmanin calls for “extreme vigilance” during the holidays and calls for the protection of places of worship

The Minister of the Interior sent a warning message to the prefects, insisting on the need for “extreme vigilance” in the face of the terrorist threat.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin sent a message of alert and precaution to all prefects in France on Friday, calling on them to maintain “extreme vigilance” in the face of the ever-present terrorist threat, particularly during the festive Christmas periods. and Epiphany. This message, leaked by BFMTV, recalls the seriousness of the current security context in France.

In an official telegram, the minister explicitly asked prefects to ensure the safety of citizens, placing emphasis on the protection of places of worship during this sensitive period. Gérald Darmanin insisted on a “systematic presence” of law enforcement around these sites, particularly during key times of religious services and gatherings. He stressed the importance of increased vigilance and a visible police presence, particularly during Christmas celebrations on December 24 and 25, observed by Catholics, Protestants and some Orthodox.

Celebrations linked to Epiphany, celebrated by Catholics on January 6 and 7, and by some Orthodox on January 19, are also targeted. This preventive measure follows several months of security tensions in France, marked in particular by the activation of the “emergency attack” level of the Vigipirate system since October 13. This decision was taken following the tragic assassination of Dominique Bernard, a French teacher in a high school in Arras, stabbed by a radicalized former student. France is thus in a state of maximum vigilance, faced with a persistent terrorist threat.

The current international context, particularly marked by tensions between Israel and Hamas, contributes to this state of vigilance. By requesting increased and visible surveillance, the minister aims to deter any attempted attack and to reassure the faithful who will gather for the celebrations.