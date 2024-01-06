Terminal on departure? His results in a year and a half at Matignon

Rumors are becoming more and more persistent around the resignation of Elisabeth Borne. Given this, the Prime Minister has nevertheless survived numerous crises at Matignon.

Threatened many times, Elisabeth Borne clings to her position at Matignon despite rumors of a reshuffle, defending her record and looking forward to the new year that is beginning. Prime Minister on borrowed time, she has already survived failed legislative elections more than a year ago, then 49.3 used to pass the highly contested pension reform in the spring, the controversial adoption of the immigration law, and multiple dissonances with the President of the Republic which have revived speculation about his future. If the rumors of a reshuffle have started again with the cancellation of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday January 3, the Prime Minister's hours this time seem well numbered.

In the absence of an ideal solution which would have made it possible to obtain an absolute majority in the National Assembly, the Prime Minister tried to continue her roadmap. When turning around to take stock of Elisabeth Borne in Matignon, two major sequences stood out: the adoption of the pension reform and the famous immigration law.

After the vote on the text on immigration, hardened by the right and supported by the far right, Elisabeth Borne received little support within the majority and a minister resigned. Other members of the government from the left wing expressed their disagreement with him. Without qualms, she said on France Inter that she had "the feeling of duty accomplished" after the vote on a text which in her eyes "respects our values", even if several measures would be unconstitutional.

The crisis once again weakened her position, as after the painful sequence of retirements, at the end of which she narrowly escaped censorship. For pensions, the Prime Minister had to “expand the majority”, an impossible mission. Elisabeth Borne had recourse to 49.3 to pass the text: one of the motions of censure which followed was rejected by only 9 votes, fueling tension in the processions of opponents. If she leaves, Elisabeth Borne will leave a record: the Prime Minister has used this constitutional provision 23 times since her arrival at Matignon.