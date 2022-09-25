TENNIS. Laver Cup 2022: Team World crowned, Federer bid farewell

LAVER CUP 2022. For the first time in five editions, Team World won the Laver Cup (13/8) after Frances Tiafoe's victory in three rounds (1/6 7/6 (13/11) 10/8) against to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Roger Federer said goodbye.

If the 2021 edition of the Laver Cup took place at the TD Garden in Boston (United States), the Laver Cup 2022 will take place at the O2 Arena in London (England). The editions take place alternately in Europe and in the rest of the world.

During the Laver Cup, two teams compete against each other: Europe and the rest of the world.

A sort of tennis Ryder Cup, the Laver Cup is a clash between Europe and the rest of the world. Its name refers to tennis legend, Rod Laver. The Laver Cup 2022 is the fifth edition. Each team consists of six players, two of which are chosen by the captain (Bjorn Borg for Europe and John McEnroe for the rest of the world), the other four players qualify by their ATP ranking.

On the program of the Laver Cup: three singles matches and one doubles match over three days. If first day matches are worth 1 point, second day matches are worth 2 points, and third day matches are worth 3 points. The matches take place in 2 sets with, possibly, a long tie-break of 10 points in the event of equality. The first team to score 13 points out of a possible 24 is declared the winner. In the event of a tie at 12-12, the teams decide after a decisive doubles match in one set.

During the Laver Cup, each player is required to play at least one singles match during the first 2 days and a player cannot play more than 2 singles matches during the 3 days. For doubles matches, at least 4 players per team must play and a pair can only be selected once (except in case of 12-12).

On the Laver Cup list, Europe won the first four editions (2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

Holder of the Laver Cup TV rights, BeIn Sports has been broadcasting the event since the first edition.

During the three-day competition, the six players selected by the captains (Bjorn Borg for Europe and John McEnroe for the rest of the world) compete in singles and doubles matches.